Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,221 shares of company stock worth $3,498,833 in the last three months. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

