Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 41,812 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 67.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,812 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,521 shares of company stock worth $14,855,008. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

