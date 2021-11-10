Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA stock opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.86 and a fifty-two week high of $359.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

