Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,920,000. RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489 over the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Truist lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.39%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

