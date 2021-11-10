InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 939.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of InterDigital worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,816,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in InterDigital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in InterDigital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

