Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,216 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at $38,689,376.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.