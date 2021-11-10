First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 28,266 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

