Amundi Purchases Shares of 4,498 TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Amundi purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,498 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,656 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.