UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of UMB Financial worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $646,106. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.