Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 114.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,345 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Cannae worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

