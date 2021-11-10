Small Pharma’s (DMT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Small Pharma stock opened at C$0.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40. Small Pharma has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The company has a market cap of C$177.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.