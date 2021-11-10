Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CBT opened at $57.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

