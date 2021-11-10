Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

EBAY opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,757,319 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $303,481,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

