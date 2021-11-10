Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
APRE stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.
In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.