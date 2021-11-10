Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock worth $483,041. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

