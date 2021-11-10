Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

