Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 30th

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

