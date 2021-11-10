Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

DDF opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

