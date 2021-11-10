Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.
DDF opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
