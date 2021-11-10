Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
