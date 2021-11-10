Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (MGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 36.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.