Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.030-$27.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.61 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion.Equinix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $890.29.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.79 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $818.10 and a 200 day moving average of $798.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,233 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.