Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on December 10th

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CBOX opened at GBX 401.44 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.71. The company has a market capitalization of £160.58 million and a PE ratio of 48.10. Cake Box has a 1 year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

CBOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

