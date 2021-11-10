The Southern Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

The Southern has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.