Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) were up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $33.61. Approximately 26,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,439,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

