TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNL)

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

TANNL stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

