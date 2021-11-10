Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $144.51 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $97.49 and a one year high of $146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.