United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes Buys 100 Shares of Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.39 per share, with a total value of $19,139.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UPS opened at $209.96 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $4,096,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.