Particl (PART) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.26 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $19.26 million and $38,102.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00496986 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,704,554 coins and its circulating supply is 11,680,150 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

