D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $122.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

