Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Federal Signal stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

