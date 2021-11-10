Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

PRPL stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,788,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,652,000.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

