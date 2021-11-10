UBS Group Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Neutral

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.