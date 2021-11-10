FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sidoti started coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

TGLS opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

