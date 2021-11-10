Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

