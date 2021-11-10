Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 142 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ opened at $221.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.20 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

