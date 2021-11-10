180 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $185.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average of $157.55. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,675 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,639. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

