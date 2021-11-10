Zacks Investment Management Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

BJ stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.