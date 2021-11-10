Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Raised by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $438.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

