First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 346 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,046.01 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 12-month low of $2,870.02 and a 12-month high of $4,400.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc bought 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

