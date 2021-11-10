Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,556 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in California Resources were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,696 shares of company stock valued at $83,810,664 in the last three months.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

