Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $89,334.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,190,392.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

