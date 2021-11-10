Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

NYSE KTB opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.