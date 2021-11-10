C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,204 shares of company stock valued at $80,106,781. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

NYSE:AI opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

