Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,356 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of American Public Education worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

