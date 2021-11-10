Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 195,539 shares during the period.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

