Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,820 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $13,433,000. Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after acquiring an additional 492,617 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Burford Capital stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

