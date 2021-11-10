Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE FBC opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.57. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

