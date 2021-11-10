California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $5.34 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

DEN stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

