California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of New Jersey Resources worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

