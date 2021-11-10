Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 236.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,088 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

