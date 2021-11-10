TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $4.78 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $255.15 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $4.78 or 0.00007162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

