DA Davidson Comments on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

